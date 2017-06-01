'Covfefe' reminds Samantha Bee that President Trump really does have the best words

It was the typo heard 'round the world.

"Covfefe," a simple goof of the fingers or, if you believe the White House press secretary, a message President Trump and "a small group of people" understood perfectly, transformed all of Twitter into an over-caffeinated writer's room on Tuesday night. So why wouldn't the people paid to do exactly that have a turn as well?

Samantha Bee and her "Full Frontal" staff acquitted themselves nicely during a segment on Wednesday night. "Trump is right, he really does have the best words," Bee enthused, a reference to a line from the campaign trail. "And he spelled it right!"

But Bee primarily celebrated the ridiculousness surrounding the errant message for its unifying effect in the face of recent political turmoil. "For that glorious interlude between midnight and 5 a.m., we were like passengers on the Titanic who decided to say ... it and rock out to the band," she said.

Bee then proceeded to recap the recent presidential trip abroad mixed with footage from "Mad Max: Fury Road" and a stunt from "Jackass," which both make a lot more sense once you see the video.

The segment features actual writer's room profanity as well instead of those three dots above, so we can't embed the clip. But you can watch it here. And may we never speak of covfefe again.