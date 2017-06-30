Daniel Dae Kim, Grace Park to leave 'Hawaii Five-0'

"Hawaii Five-0" is losing two of its main players.

Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park will not be returning for the eighth season of the CBS procedural.

The network did not reveal what led to their exits but said fans will get an update on the characters in the Sept. 29 season premiere.

"Daniel has been an instrumental part of the success of 'Hawaii Five-0' over the past 7 seasons and it has personally been a privilege to know him," executive producer Peter Lenkov said in a statement. "Grace’s presence gave 'Hawaii Five-0' a beauty and serenity to each episode. She was the consummate collaborator, helping build her character from day 1. They will always be ohana to us, we will miss them and we wish them both all the best."

Kim and Park have been with the reboot since its inception, playing cousins Chin Ho Kelly and Kono Kalakaua, respectively.

While actor departures are nothing new to television, the exits of Kim and Park has an added layer of significance given the criticism of CBS in recent years for its poor showing of diversity in starring roles across its prime-time lineup.