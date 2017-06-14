DeMario Jackson of 'Bachelor in Paradise' says his character has been 'assassinated'

"Bachelor in Paradise" cast member DeMario Jackson says he's falsely and maliciously accused since news went public that production on the show had been suspending pending results of an internal investigation.

"It's unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations," Jackson said Wednesday in a statement released by his publicist, Eve Sarkisyan-Nunn.

"I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws."

Jackson and fellow "Paradise" cast member Corinne Olympios were involved in a June 4 incident at the Playa Escondida resort in Mexico that prompted a third-party complaint of misconduct — though who was accused of misconduct was not made public. While Warner Bros. has released no details about what happened beyond acknowledging production had been stopped and an investigation was underway, sources have come forward to various outlets to describe a drunken incident involving sexual behavior in the resort pool.

Olympios, who also has retained a publicist and legal counsel, came out with her own statement Wednesday, labeling herself "a victim" and saying she didn't remember much of what happened June 4 at the Playa Escondida resort in Mexico.

"Although I have little memory of that night," she said, "something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production."

Jackson had been silent regarding the situation except for telling TMZ on Tuesday that he was "all good."

Warner Bros. and ABC have not commented officially on the fate of "Bachelor in Paradise" season 4, which had an Aug. 8 premiere date, or about the show's future in general.