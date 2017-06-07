Kristin Chenoweth to host Television Critics Assn. Awards

Emmy and Tony-winning actress Kristen Chenoweth will host the Television Critics Assn. Awards this summer.

The nontelevised ceremony will take place Aug. 5 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, capping off the organization’s semi-annual press tour where TV networks and streaming services present new and returning shows for the new TV season.

Although Chenoweth is known for her performances in Broadway shows such as “Wicked” and “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” her television presence is just as bountiful. She recently re-teamed with her “Pushing Daisies” boss Bryan Fuller for the Starz fantasy drama “American Gods,” based on Neil Gaiman’s 2001 novel. Last year, she took part in NBC’s live musical staging of “Hairspray.”

"I hope the TCA Awards are ready, because I’m about to bring a whole lot of flair and fun to the evening’s proceedings,” Chenoweth said in a statement. “As a performer, I know how important collaboration is when it comes to crafting something that will entertain people, and make them laugh, and cry, and think. I’m so honored to be hosting this great event that celebrates those talented folks who work so hard to make the great shows that we all love to watch.”