The world is ending (choose your method). But all is not darkness in late-night television. Briton James Corden, who has the gift of going from silly to serious in a second, has taken his "Late Show," in the immediate wake of the latest terrorist attacks, back home to not-reeling London for the week. “I’m so sad when I think about all the times since I took this job I’ve had to open this show talking about such atrocities,” Corden said Tuesday night in a moving preamble from outside the venue, a Methodist hall where Ghandi, Martin Luther King Jr. and Winston Churchill had all spoken. "Despite all that, they've still allowed me to come and make a television show." Some might find a variety show inappropriate in such circumstances. Corden demurred: "We're going to bring you the silliest, stupidest, most fun-packed shows we’ve ever made for you to celebrate London and Britain and everything it has to offer," he promised. "And you know what? The people who carried out the attack, they would hate that, too."

Still, the evening's made-to-go-viral segment was a gift brought from Los Angeles, an episode of Carpool Karaoke, featuring Ed Sheeran, who is also English. They sang Sheeran's "Shape of You," "Thinking Out Loud" and "Sing," One Direction's "You Don't Know You're Beautiful" and Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself" (a recording on which Sheeran features). Some of the time, Sheeran played a little white parlor guitar, which he supposedly had left behind the night before at Corden's place. Maybe he had. At one point, driver and passenger had a contest to see who could fit more malted milk balls in their mouth. (Sheeran did, beating his own record with 55.) Thankfully, Corden pulled out of traffic for this. "I couldn't see what was funny about me singing my songs in a car," said Sheeran, who obviously quite enjoyed himself in the end, though he was glad to have the guitar for protection. But Carpool Karaoke is not about being funny. It's about the deceptive depth and the transformative power of pop music. When you stop singing – or laughing – the terrorists win.