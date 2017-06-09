First 'Black Panther' trailer brings Wakanda (and Run the Jewels) to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Behold the first ever footage from director Ryan Coogler's Marvel debut, "Black Panther."

While the teaser only offers a glimpse into the new world of Wakanda, the two minutes is absolutely jam-packed with new faces including a first look at Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, and Angela Bassett as Ramonda.

We've seen actor Chadwick Boseman, who plays the main character, T'Challa, also known as Black Panther. However, this movie is his chance to "step into the spotlight" as the Run the Jewels track in the trailer suggests.

Earlier today Marvel also unveiled the first "Black Panther" teaser poster, showing T'Challa on his throne.