Watch Kenneth Branagh as Poirot in first trailer for 'Murder on the Orient Express'

The first trailer has been released for the upcoming adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic whodunit mystery “Murder on the Orient Express." Kenneth Branagh is directing the film and stars as the fastidious Belgian detective Hercule Poirot.

The screenplay is credited to Michael Green, who is having quite a year, having also worked on “Logan,” “Alien: Covenant,” “Blade Runner 2049” and the TV series “American Gods.”

In the “Murder” story, a group of passengers are all stranded on a snowbound train and soon everyone is a suspect following the mysterious death of a fellow traveler. The cast includes Penelope Cruz. Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley, Josh Gad, Olivia Colman, Leslie Odom Jr., Lucy Boynton and Derek Jacobi.

Sidney Lumet directed a 1974 adaptation of the book that featured a similar all-star cast. Albert Finney played Poirot alongside Ingrid Bergman, Vanessa Redgrave, Lauren Bacall, Sean Connery, John Gielgud, Martin Balsam, Jacqueline Bisset, Michael York, Anthony Perkins and Richard Widmark. Bergman won her third Oscar with the film.

"Murder on the Orient Express" is in theaters Nov. 10. The film recently unveiled its first poster.