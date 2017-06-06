Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
George Clooney and wife Amal welcome twins Ella and Alexander
|Nardine Saad
Welcome, Ella and Alexander Clooney! We've been waiting for you.
Actor George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, announced the arrival of their twin babies Tuesday.
"This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives," Clooney's publicist, Stan Rosenfield, said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.
"Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine," he said before joking that "George is sedated and should recover in a few days."
No further birth details were given.
News that the power couple were expecting surfaced in February. These are the first children for the Oscar-winning producer, 56, and his wife, 39, an international human rights attorney who has represented the Armenian people, the king of Bahrain and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
The couple wed in Venice, Italy, in 2014 despite several proclamations that the actor, a perennial bachelor, would never again wed or have kids.
The family is reportedly residing at their home in Sonning, England.