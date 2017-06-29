Gillian Anderson calls out 'X-Files' for next season's all-male writing staff

Gillian Anderson, who portrays Scully on the beloved TV show, responded to reports that the writers room for the next season is comprised solely of men by shining light on an additional statistic. She pointed out Thursday on Twitter that only two episodes of "The X-Files" have been directed by women. Ever.

Agent Dana Scully has something to say about "The X-Files" and its all-male writing staff: She, too, can't wait until things are different.

Anderson herself is one of these women. She wrote and directed the seventh-season episode "all things." The only other woman to direct an episode of the show is Michelle MacLaren (of "Breaking Bad" and more), who made her directorial debut on the Season 9 episode "John Doe."

Anderson has not shied away from calling out the truth when it comes to the sci-fi show's missteps with regard to women. The actress, who won an Emmy for her role as Scully, revealed that she initially was offered only half the salary of co-star David Duchovny to reprise her role in the revival.

"Especially in this climate of women talking about the reality of [unequal pay] in this business, I think it's important that it gets heard and voiced," Anderson told the Daily Beast last year.

This is not the first year that "The X-Files" writing staff includes only men. All episodes of the show's 10th season are credited to male writers (although the season finale gives story credits to Anne Simon and Margaret Fearon).

The 10-episode Season 11 of "The X-Files" is slated to air in 2018.