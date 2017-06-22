Grammy Museum expands forthcoming exhibit on L.A. punk band X

Members of L.A. punk band X, shown in 2010 with Doors keyboardist Ray Manzarek, who produced the group's first four studio albums.

Call it the X factor at play at the Grammy Museum.

The Los Angeles institution is expanding the scope of what was to be a moderate exhibition about seminal L.A. punk band X originally scheduled to open June 30.

As the pieces of the show have been coming together, however, museum officials have decided to broaden the original plan. The result will become the main exhibition taking over the museum’s second floor primary exhibit space.

To accommodate the more extensive show, the opening date is being bumped back to Oct. 13.

“We are so excited to be moving this exhibit to our main exhibits gallery, giving X, one of Los Angeles’ most influential punk rock bands, the recognition they deserve,” museum Executive Director Scott Goldman said in a statement. “X played such an integral role in developing the West Coast punk movement, and we are excited to tell that story, now with even more artifacts and ephemera than previously planned.”

Curator Nwaka Onwusa added in the same statement, “When we were in the early stages of developing the exhibit, we knew what an important story we’d be telling, but we had no idea just how many photographs, artifacts, and other items we would have access to....we are so honored to be giving X the spotlight they deserve.”

As previously reported, the show is scheduled to include instruments and other gear X members have used, handwritten lyrics and notebooks from songwriters Exene Cervenka and John Doe, concert flyers for the group’s Southern California shows, clothing and other personal items, rare photos and artwork by Cerveka, a screening of the documentary “X: The Unheard Music” and more.

The show is slated to run through the spring of 2018.