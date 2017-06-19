'Handmaid's Tale,' 'Stranger Things' among nominees for TCA Awards

Awards season is ramping up once again as "Stranger Things," "This Is Us" and "The Handmaid's Tale" have been announced as nominees for the Television Critics Association Awards.

With more than 200 TV critics among its members, the TCA acknowledges the strongest work in the medium for the 2016-17 season on broadcast networks and streaming services. HBO leads with 12 nominations, followed by FX (11), Netflix (10) and NBC (7).

Contenders for program of the year include FX's Emmy-winning "Atlanta" as well as HBO's "Big Little Lies" and "The Leftovers," Netflix's "Stranger Things," the NBC drama "This Is Us" and "The Handmaid's Tale," which earned the streaming service Hulu its first TCA Award nomination.

Other contenders include Carrie Coon, who was nominated both for her work in "The Leftovers" and "Fargo," "Fleabag" star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge and the five-part ESPN miniseries "O.J.: Made in America."

The 33rd annual TCA Awards will be announced Aug. 5 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills in an invitation-only presentation hosted by actress-singer Kristin Chenoweth.