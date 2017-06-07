Hasan Minhaj was ready to go 'Def-Con Orange' at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

For Hasan Minhaj, 2017’s rollout of back-to-back career milestones (see: “The Daily Show,” his emcee gig at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, the debut of his brazenly heart-wrenching Netflix special) has been something of a professional relay race.

“Are you pacing yourself?” asked fellow “Daily Show” veteran Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night’s episode of “The Late Show.”

“I stretched,” Minhaj quipped, without missing a beat.

If viewers could siphon one major takeaway from Minhaj’s recent comedic upsurge, it probably would have something to do with the 31-year-old Indian American’s way of turning nightmarish political happenings into springboards for really funny jokes.

But, as Minhaj revealed to Colbert, the world might have actually missed out on some of the comedian’s best material at last month’s chaotic White House Correspondents’ Dinner, sans President Trump. Minhaj — who noted in his opening remarks, “No one else wanted to do this, so, of course, it falls in the hands of an immigrant” — kept a provisional comedy bit on file just in case Trump showed up.

“I was getting ready for him to burst through the double doors like a professional wrestler,” Minhaj said, comparing Trump to former WWE performer X-Pac.

Minhaj told Colbert that the emergency cue card was aptly dubbed “Def-Con Orange.” Watch the whole segment above.