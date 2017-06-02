Here's what a defiant Kathy Griffin said at her Trump news conference. (Spoiler: She's not backing down)

Flanked by attorneys Lisa Bloom, right, and Dmitry Gorin, Kathy Griffin speaks during a news conference at the Bloom Firm in Woodland Hills on Friday.

If Kathy Griffin wanted people to leave her alone after the photo of her holding a decapitated head in the likeness of President Trump blew up in her face earlier this week, she did little to accomplish that at a news conference she held Friday with the help of two attorneys.

Stating up front that she was extremely nervous and therefore likely to crack jokes, the 56-year-old comic talked about getting death threats, a call from the Secret Service and losing work over her "artistic statement." She flipped from fighting for her rights to fighting tears, and back again, as she accused the Trump family of bullying her.

Here are a few of the more scintillating quotes from the conference, which streamed live on Facebook.

"I'm not afraid of Donald Trump. He's a bully. I've dealt with older white guys trying to keep me down my whole life, my whole career. I'm a woman in a very male-dominated field."

"He picked the wrong redhead."

"I'm going to make fun of the president, and I'm going to make fun of him more now."

"I've had everybody turn on me, and I just want to make people laugh."

"I don't think I will have a career after this. I'm going to be honest, he broke me."

"Cut the crap. This wouldn't be happening to a guy. This is a woman thing."

"He picked me. Do you get it? I'm the easiest target."

"I think it's weird that you guys are acting like ... [the administration is] not nuts. They seem like a bunch of nut jobs."

"I get what I am. I'm the shiny object. I'm the shiny object so that nobody's talking about his FBI investigation."

"I'm not laying down for this guy. I'm going to make fun of him. ... It's a good time to be a comedian. It's scary to be a citizen."

"I wish the president would govern instead of trying to do whatever it is he's trying to do."

And from attorney Lisa Bloom:

"It was a parody of Trump's own sexist remarks taken to an extreme, absurdist visual."

"It is Trump who should apologize ... for being the most woman-hating and tyrannical president in history."

"It is not the job of a comic to filter everything down for an 11-year-old." (A reference to Trump's son Barron, 11, who apparently was traumatized by the photos.)

The Times will have a longer report shortly.