Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Mischa Barton wins 'victory' in battle over sex tapes
- George Clooney and wife Amal welcome twins Ella and Alexander
- James Corden's 'The Late Late Show' goes on in London following attacks
- Ice Cube to appear on 'Real Time With Bill Maher' in wake of racial slur
- It's official: Hollywood loves 'Wonder Woman'
- At 27 minutes, Bob Dylan's Nobel acceptance speech is pure Dylan
- See 5 duets (plus one good cry) from Ariana Grande's Manchester concert
Iman remembers her late husband David Bowie on their 25th anniversary
|Libby Hill
It's been more than a year since David Bowie died of liver cancer, but the music icon is anything but forgotten.
This is particularly true for the late singer's wife -- model and philanthropist Iman -- who took to the Internet on Tuesday to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the pair's marriage.
Though Bowie and Iman were officially married in April of 1992, it was solemnized -- rather, the ceremony took place -- on June 6.
"I would walk forever, just to be in your arms again," Iman posted alongside a black-and-white photo of them standing beneath an umbrella, her husband kissing her forehead.
Iman posted a similar memorial on April 24, with a photo of the pair dancing and the comment, "With you went so much of me. #BowieForever."
On Jan. 10, the first anniversary of Bowie's death, Iman shared a photo of a double rainbow arching over the New York skyline from 2016 with the hashtags #ForeverAndEver, #ForeverLove and #BowieForever.
Iman and Bowie have one daughter, Alexandria Zahra Jones, born Aug.15, 2000.