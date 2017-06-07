Iman remembers her late husband David Bowie on their 25th anniversary

(Stuart Ramson / Associated Press)

It's been more than a year since David Bowie died of liver cancer, but the music icon is anything but forgotten. This is particularly true for the late singer's wife -- model and philanthropist Iman -- who took to the Internet on Tuesday to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the pair's marriage.

Though Bowie and Iman were officially married in April of 1992, it was solemnized -- rather, the ceremony took place -- on June 6. "I would walk forever, just to be in your arms again," Iman posted alongside a black-and-white photo of them standing beneath an umbrella, her husband kissing her forehead. Iman posted a similar memorial on April 24, with a photo of the pair dancing and the comment, "With you went so much of me. #BowieForever."

On Jan. 10, the first anniversary of Bowie's death, Iman shared a photo of a double rainbow arching over the New York skyline from 2016 with the hashtags #ForeverAndEver, #ForeverLove and #BowieForever.