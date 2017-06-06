In London, James Corden says, 'This is not a country that feels afraid'

Ahead of broadcasting on-location episodes of "The Late Late Show" from London, host James Corden shared his thoughts on why, in the wake of Saturday's London Bridge terrorist attack, this was a great time to do a variety show from his hometown.

"This is not a country that feels afraid," he said.

Corden, who recently got serious about the May 22 terrorist attack at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester, England, said he was sad thinking about all the times he's had to address similar events on the show.

But, he said, "A lot's going to happen here in the next few days. We're going to elect a prime minister in Great Britain," Corden said. "And just behind that building there is the Houses of Parliament, a building that represents democracy, something the people who carried out this attack hate."

Walking in the damp, dark "British summertime," Corden promised shows that celebrate London's beauty, diversity and "stoic determination to let nothing or anybody" stand in its way.

"And you know what, the people who carried out that attack, they would hate that too," he said.

Need more convincing that London isn't "reeling"? Keep an eye out for the U.K. incarnation of the show's "Crosswalk the Musical" segment, complete with a very familiar nanny.