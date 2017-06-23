Johnny Depp apologizes for assassination joke while Donald Trump Jr. invokes Amber Heard

Johnny Depp went from snarky to sorry after joking in Britain about assassinating President Trump.

The White House was rote in its response Friday to comments the actor made Thursday night at the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts in Somerset, England.

"President Trump has condemned violence in all forms and its sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead," the White House said in a statement obtained by ABC News and others. "I hope that some of Mr. Depp's colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if this was directed towards a democrat elected official."

Depp apologized via a statement to People on Friday afternoon, saying he was sorry for "the bad joke I attempted last night in poor taste about President Trump." He said it didn't come out right.

"I intended no malice. I was only trying to amuse, not to harm anyone," the actor said.

The Secret Service told the Associated Press that it was aware of the comments in question. "For security reasons, we cannot discuss specifically nor in general terms the means and methods of how we perform our protective responsibilities," it said.

Friday morning on Twitter, the president was ignoring Depp's remarks, choosing instead to focus on his regulation reductions and signed bills.

However, Donald J. Trump Jr. — who served as an attack dog during the dust-up over an image of Kathy Griffin holding a fake bloody, decapitated head in the likeness of his father — took a shot.

"Ha, Depp wants to make social commentary: Johnny Depp's team knew of alleged abuse of Amber Heard," the younger Trump tweeted Friday, invoking the rocky end of the actor's marriage to his "Rum Diary" co-star and including a link to a Daily Mail story referencing court documents related to the actor's lawsuit against his former managers.

On Thursday night, while introducing a screening of his 2004 film "The Libertine" and fielding fan questions at Glastonbury, Depp elicited boos when, according to People, he asked the crowd, "Can you bring Trump here?"

He then pivoted: "No, no, no, you misunderstood completely. I think he needs help and there are a lot of wonderful dark, dark places he could go."

The boos turned to cheers, according to the Guardian.

"It is just a question — I'm not insinuating anything," Depp said. "By the way, this is going to be in the press. It will be horrible. I like that you are all a part of it."

He continued: “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?" referencing the death of Abraham Lincoln by John Wilkes Booth in 1865.

“I want to clarify, I am not an actor. I lie for a living," the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star said. "However, it has been a while and maybe it is time."