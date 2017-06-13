Katy Perry says she'll stop ripping on Taylor Swift, then rips apart at the seams

Katy Perry has taken a step toward moving past her feud with Taylor Swift.

At a concert Monday in downtown L.A., she changed the words in her tune "Swish, Swish" to something that could be seen as a more positive comment about her fellow pop star.

"God bless you on your journey, oh baby girl," Perry sang (via E! News), instead of the words "Don't you come for me / No, not today."

The "Chained to the Rhythm" singer told Arianna Huffington on Saturday — in a podcast that, like the concert, was also part of a four-day livestream to promote her new album, "Witness" — that she was "ready to let it go" with Swift after a 2013 incident involving backup dancers.

"I think it’s time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world. You know what I’m saying? And I love her, and I want the best for her," Perry said.

She praised Swift as a songwriter and said she thought they could be good examples of strong women who, despite their differences, come together.

On Monday, however, Perry was more about coming apart — at least her pants were. During a downtown L.A. concert, dressed in a sequined silver pantsuit, she suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

"I've had an unfortunate incident near my hoo-ha," she told the crowd. "But I'm wearing underwear, don't you worry. I just want to warn those watching to brace themselves. I probably shouldn't have said anything, but I just know the Internet sees everything. Especially when it comes out in pictures."

(Don't worry, Katy, the pics aren't that bad because the rip wasn't that big -- and we kindly cropped it out of the photo above.)

"I was trying to be cool," she said, "and then I did that dance, and now I realize I wasn't that cool."