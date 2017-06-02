KCON announces first slate of L.A. artists for 2017 festival

The South Korean pop culture festival KCON has announced the first round of artists for its 2017 edition.

The festival, which hits Staples Center and the L.A. Convention Center from Aug. 18-20, will host the L.A. debut of SF9, the boy band whose mini-album, "Breaking Sensation," cracked the top five on Billboard's World Album charts upon its April release.

The second confirmed act, Girl's Day, will make its U.S. debut at the festival. The well-established group broke out amid the first wave of K-pop's crossover into the United States in 2013 and had a successful comeback in 2017 with the EP "Everyday #5."

Additional acts will be announced on Thursdays leading up to the festival. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. July 7.