Kesha learns the hard way: Jerry Seinfeld is not a hugger

Kesha loves Jerry Seinfeld, but Jerry Seinfeld doesn't love getting a hug from Kesha.

So he didn't accept a hug. Not even a little one.

The pop star hug-jacked the comic Monday night in the middle of an interview on the red carpet at the National Night of Laughter and Song in Washington, D.C. First she expressed her love for him, then asked for a hug, then almost pleaded for "a little one" as she stepped toward him before giving up. For his part, Seinfeld was really polite — right up to the point where he tried to flee.

Way to break Kesha's heart, Jerry.