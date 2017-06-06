Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Kesha learns the hard way: Jerry Seinfeld is not a hugger
|Christie D'Zurilla
Kesha loves Jerry Seinfeld, but Jerry Seinfeld doesn't love getting a hug from Kesha.
So he didn't accept a hug. Not even a little one.
The pop star hug-jacked the comic Monday night in the middle of an interview on the red carpet at the National Night of Laughter and Song in Washington, D.C. First she expressed her love for him, then asked for a hug, then almost pleaded for "a little one" as she stepped toward him before giving up. For his part, Seinfeld was really polite — right up to the point where he tried to flee.
Way to break Kesha's heart, Jerry.
"I don't know who that was," he told 94.7 Fresh FM interviewer Tommy McFly, who clued him in about his would-be hugger's identity.
"Oh, OK," Seinfeld said. "Well, I wish her the best."
Guess the "Seinfeld" star still takes Larry David's "no hugging, no learning" policy seriously — but at least he acknowledged Kesha's existence, which is more than Jessica Lange did when Lea Michele tried to greet her on the "American Horror Story: Freak Show" red carpet back in 2014. (Skip to the 1-minute mark.)
Incidentally, both Seinfeld and Kesha later took the stage at Monday night's event. Maybe now he knows who she is.