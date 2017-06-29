Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art
- Kylie and Kendall Jenner wanted to sell you an old Tupac shirt for $125, but not anymore
- Trump's 'Morning Joe' tweets rile outraged celebrities
- Public Enemy releases free new album on its 30th anniversary
- MSNBC calls out President Trump for his disparaging comments on TV hosts
- Seth Meyers takes on President Trump's phony Time cover
- 'Jumanji' trailer turns Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart into video game avatars
Kylie and Kendall Jenner wanted to sell you an old Tupac shirt for $125, but not anymore
|Libby Hill
Stylish business moguls Kylie and Kendall Jenner have revealed a new strategy to build their fashion empire: recycling.
The daughters of Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner and gold-medal Olympian Caitlyn Jenner debuted vintage T-shirts in their Kendall + Kylie online store Wednesday featuring graphics of the Jenners stamped onto iconic music-related images.
But as of late Thursday morning, as a backlash was brewing, the vintage shirts were removed from the site and tweets made by Kendall and Kylie were deleted.
As disconcerting as it was to see a Kendall Jenner selfie emblazoned over the art for Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon," it was nothing compared with the bikini shot of Kylie Jenner plastered over a Tupac memorial T-shirt.
Not everyone was eager to open their pocketbooks for the Jenners, though.
Voletta Wallace, mother of slain rapper Christopher "Notorious B.I.G." Wallace, stated on Instagram Thursday morning that Biggie's estate had not authorized the use of his likeness on the pricey T-shirts.
"The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me," Wallace said in her post. "I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt."
Inexplicable branding and confusing copyright issues aside, perhaps the most offensive part of the Jenners' newest fashion foray? The costs.
These old, remade (ruined?) T-shirts were selling at a hefty $125 a pop, roughly $124 more than you're likely to find the originals at a Goodwill.
Even worse, they appeared to be selling really well. Before disappearing from the site, vintage shirts featuring Metallica, Pink Floyd and the Doors were running low.
Representatives for the Jenners did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment Thursday morning.
Update, 12:10 p.m.: This story was updated with comments from Voletta Wallace and news that the Jenners have removed the shirts from their website. Story was originally published at 10:29 a.m.