Leslie Jones slams L.A.'s Ritz-Carlton: 'They don't like black people'
|Nardine Saad
Leslie Jones' successful night hosting the BET Awards on Sunday took an inhospitable turn when her stay at a Los Angeles hotel was allegedly marred by racism.
The "Saturday Night Live" star tweeted to her more than 694,000 followers on Monday about having the "worst stay" at the Ritz-Carlton in downtown Los Angeles, near where the show took place, asserting that "they don't like black people."
The 49-year-old comic did not elaborate on her experience, and her reps did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment.
In an attempt to alleviate the situation, reps for the luxury hotel responded to the "Ghostbusters" actress' accusatory tweet with a tweet of their own, saying they pride themselves on "providing excellent service to all" and were "very sorry to hear this." The tweet also said they would look into the incident right away.
In a statement to The Times, the Ritz-Carlton declined to comment on Jones' complaint but reiterated its customer service mantra.
"Diversity and inclusion are part of the fabric of The Ritz-Carlton's culture and operations," the statement said. "We remain committed to providing an environment where all feel welcome. While we do not comment publicly about individual guests, we take every guest concern seriously and work quickly to resolve issues."
In a phone interview with The Times, Amy Campbell, the hotel's director of public relations, also declined to comment on the specifics but confirmed that the incident did take place at the downtown property and that it was being investigated.
Update, 9:55 a.m.: This post has been updated to include the hotel's location and Campbell's statement.
