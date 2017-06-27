Leslie Jones slams L.A.'s Ritz-Carlton: 'They don't like black people'

Leslie Jones' successful night hosting the BET Awards on Sunday took an inhospitable turn when her stay at a Los Angeles hotel was allegedly marred by racism. The "Saturday Night Live" star tweeted to her more than 694,000 followers on Monday about having the "worst stay" at the Ritz-Carlton in downtown Los Angeles, near where the show took place, asserting that "they don't like black people."

The 49-year-old comic did not elaborate on her experience, and her reps did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment. In an attempt to alleviate the situation, reps for the luxury hotel responded to the "Ghostbusters" actress' accusatory tweet with a tweet of their own, saying they pride themselves on "providing excellent service to all" and were "very sorry to hear this." The tweet also said they would look into the incident right away.