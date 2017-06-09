Milo Ventigmilia says it was a 'logical decision' to keep 'This Is Us' on Tuesdays

Appearing at the "This Is Us" panel at the ATX TV Festival: Milo Ventimiglia, who stars as patriarch Jack, NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke, and executive producer and director Ken Olin.

Uprooting a family to a new home is no easy task. For NBC, the decision to move its breakout family drama "This Is Us" from Tuesdays to Thursdays proved not to be the best move story-wise.

"We all had to look each other and say, 'This is not in the best interest of the show," NBC entertainment president Jennifer Salke said Friday at the ATX Television Festival panel for the series.

Salke was joined by Milo Ventigmilia, who plays patriarch Jack on the series, and executive producer and director Ken Olin.

When the network originally announced the time slot back in May, the move was being minted as NBC's return to the glory of its "Must See TV" branded Thursdays--"This Is Us" was going to be paired with "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Brothers" and the revival of "Will & Grace." But less than a month later, the network decided to keep "This Is Us" in its Tuesday at 9 p.m. slot.

Salke said that although the network felt "some pressure to build another night" and had faith that viewers would follow "This Is Us" to a new time slot, the reversal was a matter of story flow.

Show creator Dan Fogelman, Salke said, had informed her of where he wanted to take the series in its second season. Had it pursued its new home later in the week, Thursday Night Football would have stunted the show's narrative after the first six episodes of the season aired.

"We would have hit a wall with football on NBC and we would be off the air almost for two months," she said. "We have to do what's right for a show...It would be a disservice to not treat it that way."

Fogelman had to cancel his panel appearance because he was working on writing new episodes in Los Angeles. The second season will consist of 18 episodes, 10 of which will air in a row with no repeats.

When the Times caught up with Ventigmilia after the panel, the actor said

"I like to believe there are people who are much more intelligent than me and know the right things to do with the show," he said. "I just show up and do the job. I understand that 10 weeks on in a row is better than six and off. It just seems like the logical decision to keep the show where we're at. People don't necessarily like change."