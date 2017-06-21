Forget summer. Winter is here: HBO releases new 'Game of Thrones' trailer

It's technically the first day of summer (in the city), but HBO and "Game of Thrones" have the perfect antidote to the back of your neck getting dirty and gritty.

Actually, strike that. People in Westeros are filthy.

The premium cable provider released its second trailer for Season 7 of the blockbuster fantasy series "Game of Thrones" on Wednesday morning, and it's chock-full of snow, fire and stirring orchestral themes.

The trailer begins with Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) striding through the snow as renowned meddler Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) provides voice-over advising, "Don't fight in the North. Or the South. Fight every battle, everywhere, always, in your mind."

From there, the trailer is off to the races, checking in with the three would-be sovereigns of Westeros -- Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) -- before moving like wildfire through the rest of the enormous cast.

Though Season 7 will contain only seven episodes, unlike the 10-episode seasons that preceded it, there appears to be no shortage of action.

The rest of the trailer contains dragons and White Walkers and crows aplenty, plus a special appearance by the undead leader of the Brotherhood, Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer).

Season 7 of "Game of Thrones" premieres July 16.