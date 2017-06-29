ENTERTAINMENT

MSNBC is not happy about President Trump's Twitter attack on 'Morning Joe' hosts

Libby Hill
"Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are the latest targets of President Trump's Twitter attacks. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
MSNBC has called out President Trump after his Thursday morning tweets in which he attacked "Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

"It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job," an MSNBC spokesperson said in a statement to The Times on Thursday.

The president's early-morning tweets called Scarborough "Psycho Joe" and Brzezinski "Low I.Q. Crazy Mika" and alleged that the pair had invited themselves to Mar-a-Lago, a private club in Florida owned by Trump and dubbed the "Winter White House," over New Year's. 

Most shocking of all, Trump went on to accuse Brzezinski of "bleeding badly from a face-lift." 

Mark Kornblau, senior vice president of communications for NBCUniversal, tweeted his own thoughts on the matter. "Never imagined a day when I would think to myself, 'it is beneath my dignity to respond to the President of the United States,'" he wrote Thursday morning.

The president's disparaging comments on Brzezinski's appearance recall his GOP debate run-in with Megyn Kelly, after which he said, "You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever."

