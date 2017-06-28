MTV says it doesn't condone impaired driving featured on 'Teen Mom OG'

MTV has weighed in on the latest controversy to arise from its "Teen Mom" franchise, after a cast member appeared to drive under the influence during the Season 6 finale.

During the "Teen Mom OG" episode, Ryan Edwards was shown driving a vehicle while repeatedly nodding off. After several moments, his fiancée Mackenzie Standifer moved to turn the dash cameras off and asked Edwards, "Did you take Xanax again?"

On Monday, the day the finale aired, Edwards released a statement announcing that he had completed a stint in rehab. The announcement came after a season-long arc during which Edwards' ex-fiancée, Maci Bookout, attempted to stage an intervention for him. Edwards and Bookout have an 8-year-old son together.

"A little over 30 days ago, I made the decision to check myself into a rehabilitation facility. I am back home now doing well, and life could not be better. Without the support of my wife and parents I would not have been able to do this. Thank you all for your well wishes," Edwards said in the statement.

After the episode aired, questions arose over why Edwards wasn't stopped from getting behind the wheel.

"MTV does not condone driving under the influence. Ryan’s erratic behavior was due to actions that he took without anyone’s prior knowledge," an MTV spokesperson said in a statement made to The Times.

No camera person was present during Edwards' drive; the footage was captured by the vehicle's dash cams.

The controversy comes at a particularly fraught time for reality television shows, in the wake of the "Bachelor in Paradise" scandal that resulted in the revamping of the franchise's drug and alcohol policies.

With "Bachelor" purportedly moving toward a system that requires a producer's approval before engaging in sexual intercourse, the question remains: How much responsibility does a reality show bear when it comes to illegal or risky behavior?

2:45 p.m.: This article was updated with statements from both Ryan Edwards and MTV.