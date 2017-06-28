In 'My Little Pony: The Movie' trailer, there's drama in Equestria

Like "The Lego Movie" before it, "My Little Pony: The Movie" represents a landmark in a brand's evolution from children's toy to big-screen star.

However, while Lego and My Little Pony toys both have TV credits and hard-core adult fans in addition to kids, even under pressure Princess Twilight Sparkle is a bit less surly than, say, Lego Batman.

Friendship, flowers, ponies — you know the drill.

A trailer for the animated pony movie offers up Liev Schreiber and Emily Blunt voicing baddies the Storm King and Tempest Shadow, who descend upon Equestria and demand its residents' total surrender. Of course, the gang isn't going to give up without a fight (albeit a fight that has more than its fair share of incredibly bright colors).

Other big names getting their brony on for the feature include Zoe Saldana as Captain Celaeno, Kristen Chenoweth as Princess Skystar, Uzo Aduba as Queen Novo, Sia as Songbird Serenade, Michael Peña as Grubber and Taye Diggs as reformed con artist Capper.

Ashleigh Ball, Tabitha St. Germain, Andrea Libman, Tara Strong, Cathy Weseluck and Nicole Oliver from the TV series are voicing Applejack, Rarity, Pinkie Pie, Twilight Sparkle, Spike and Princess Celestia, respectively.

"My Little Pony: The Movie" is scheduled to hit theaters Oct. 6.