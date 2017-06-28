Booted from KROQ, Rodney Bingenheimer will return to radio via Sirius XM

Rock fans who have missed Rodney Bingenheimer since his departure from KROQ won’t have to wait much longer for his return to radio.

The L.A. music stalwart will return to the digital airwaves with a new weekly show for Sirius XM, hosted on Little Steven’s Underground Garage channel (curated by E Street Band guitarist and Bruce Springsteen confidante Steven Van Zandt). The program premieres at 6 p.m. Pacific on July 16.

Bingenheimer spent 40 years behind the mike with his “Rodney on the ROQ” show, where he introduced KROQ listeners to the Clash, Elvis Costello, the Sex Pistols and other classic acts.

“I’m so honored to be on the same SiriusXM channel as Little Steven,” Bingenheimer said in a statement from Sirius XM. “He has also championed some of the greatest music of our time, both past and future. With both of us now at the same channel we’re gonna keep great music alive.”

“Rodney was one of my first calls when I started the channel,” Van Zandt said in the same statement. “We are honored to have him. This is where he belongs!”