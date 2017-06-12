Diddy edges out Beyoncé as highest-paid entertainer on Forbes' Celebrity 100 list

It's still all about the Benjamins for entertainer Sean Combs, who has been named the highest-paid entertainer of 2017 by Forbes magazine.

Diddy, the veteran multi-hyphenate, earned a cool $130 million pretax in the financial magazine's 12-month scoring period and edged out singer Beyoncé for the top spot in the annual rankings.

The 47-year-old mogul's earnings hail from the sale of his Sean John clothing label, which reportedly fetched an estimated $70 million. Additionally, the Ciroc-peddling rapper-producer also banked hefty sums from his vodka partnership and the star-studded Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour, which sold out arenas across the country.

Meanwhile, Bey reportedly earned an estimated $105 million with the help of her Formation World Tour and the release of her "Lemonade" visual album.

"Harry Potter" scribe J.K. Rowling returned to the rankings in the No. 3 spot with $95 million, Toronto-bred rapper Drake earned $94 million and Real Madrid soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo earned $93 million, the magazine reported.

To calculate the Celebrity 100, Forbes evaluates front-of-the-camera talent and reported earnings from June 2016 to June 2017, basing the figures on reports from Nielsen, NPD Bookscan, Pollstar, Box Office Mojo, Songkick, D'Marie and IMDB, as well as interviews with industry insiders and sometimes the stars themselves. Fees for agents, managers and lawyers are not deducted from the totals.

See Forbes' complete list here.