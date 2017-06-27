Paging Demi Moore: Serena Williams is nude and pregnant on the cover of Vanity Fair

"Check out my Vanity Fair Cover," the athlete wrote, posting her striking, wind-blown portrait on Twitter Tuesday morning. "Question- what do u guys think boy or girl? I'm waiting to find out but would love to hear your thoughts."

The pregnant tennis star, whose love story with fiancé Alexis Ohanian is Vanity Fair's August cover story , posed nude -- while about six months pregnant -- on the front of the glossy in a manner quite reminiscent of actress Demi Moore's iconic 1991 cover .

"If you would have told me last year in October or November that I would have a baby, not be pregnant but have a baby, I would have thought you were the biggest liar in the world," she told Buzz Bissinger in the piece. "This is kind of how I am right now. This is happening sooner than later, and it's going by so fast."

Williams and Ohanian, who is also featured in the accompanying intimate pictorial, met by happenstance in Rome in May 2015. He had never seen a tennis match, and she didn't know what Reddit was. They had their first date walking around aimlessly in Paris shortly after, and then he proposed in December 2016 at the hotel pool where they first met.

"I felt like a door had been opened to a person who made me want to be my best self," Ohanian, 34, said. "I find myself just wanting to be better by simply being around her because of the standard she holds.”

Williams and Ohanian plan to get hitched in the fall after the baby is born. And come January, she's planning to be back on the pro tennis circuit.

"I don’t think my story is over yet," Williams told Vanity Fair.