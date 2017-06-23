Seth Meyers goes after Senate's 'breathtakingly cruel' healthcare bill

With Senate leaders at long last unveiling a draft of their Obamacare repeal bill, "Late Night" host Seth Meyers admonished Republicans for what he considers a "breathtakingly cruel bill."

During the show's "A Closer Look" segment on Thursday, Meyers said the Senate's tightly guarded legislative outline for Trumpcare "somehow made the House bill even worse."

Meyers singled out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for his hypocrisy in the drafting of the bill. A montage of clips showed McConnell had opposed the process of President Obama’s Affordable Care Act when it was being passed — complaining about it being written behind closed doors and the rush to push it through.

Cut to 2017 and a clip of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) asking McConnell whether the Senate would have more than 10 hours to review and amend the repeal bill before it goes to a vote. A question McConnell answered with: "I think we'll have ample opportunity to read and amend the bill."

"You can’t even guarantee 10 hours of debate?" Meyers said. "It should take longer to debate a healthcare bill than it takes to binge-watch a season of 'Empire.'"

In actuality, Meyers noted, Obama ensured there was time for debate and even held White House summits at which Republicans could question the Affordable Care Act bill for hours. As for the secrecy surrounding this bill, compared to the ACA bill, the clips told it all.

“The process for writing this bill was so secretive that even the people who were supposed to be writing it had no idea what was in it,” Meyers said, referring to the working group of 13 senators assembled to draft the bill. Meyers played a clip of Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), who admitted that he hadn’t seen the bill.

“What we’re seeing right now," Meyers said, "is a breathtakingly cynical process to produce a breathtakingly cruel bill."