Seth Meyers thinks Trump is clueless about his own 'cruel and vicious' healthcare bill

While the rest of the media were obsessing over the president’s Twitter attack on “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski, on Thursday's "Late Night" Seth Meyers decided to focus on policy. In his latest "A Closer Look" segment, he argued that Trump barely understands the widely disliked healthcare bill he's attempting to push through Congress.

The host suggested that Trump, who held a re-election fundraiser this week in Washington, "loves running for president, but he hates being president," a job that's difficult and relatively tedious compared to the campaign trail.

As evidence, Meyers pointed to Trump’s reported lack of interest in or understanding of the embattled Republican healthcare bill, which failed to move forward for a Senate vote this week following a damaging assessment from the Congressional Budget Office.

Calling it “one of the most unpopular pieces of legislation in history,” Meyers noted that its 12% support in one recent survey was like an iPhone running low on battery in a horror movie. “It’s going to hit zero, and everyone is going to die.”

Meyers blamed some of the bill’s unpopularity on Trump, who in his estimation “has never been able to articulate a convincing case for it” and speaks about it in “the vaguest terms possible.”

The comedian likened Trump’s comments on Wednesday (he promised "a great, great form of healthcare" that will “take care of people finally for the right reasons and also at the right cost”) to a high school student who not only hadn’t read the assigned book — but didn’t even have the book or know how to read.

Citing news reports about Trump’s allegedly tenuous grasp on the details of the bill, Meyers compared the president’s attempt to negotiate complex legislation to “playing 'Call of Duty' with your grandmother.”

Meyers was a bit more confident, describing the GOP healthcare bill as “cruel and vicious, which shouldn’t be surprising because it’s coming from a president who’s cruel and vicious."

And yes, Meyers did eventually get around to Trump’s latest shocking comment regarding women and blood — a bizarre and widely condemned tweet in which he claimed “low I.Q. crazy Mika” was “bleeding badly” from a face-lift during a visit to Mar-a-Lago around New Year’s Eve.

Meyers joked that perhaps the president had gone off his meds. How else to explain Twitter tirades that have “gone from confusing to ‘Mommy, why is the man on the subway yelling so loud and where are his underpants?’”