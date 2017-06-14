Shannen Doherty's husband settles case with actress' former managers

Kurt Iswarienko, the husband of actress Shannen Doherty, has appeared to reach a settlement in his case against Doherty's former management team.

The photographer filed a separate lawsuit against the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum's ex-managers in December, claiming that the firm mismanaged his funds and ruined their sex life following Doherty's breast cancer diagnosis.

Per TMZ, Iswarienko requested to dismiss his entire case against Tanner Mainstain Glynn & Johnson, according to legal documents, which suggests that a settlement has been reached. No dollar amount was specified.

Doherty had filed her own $15-million suit against her former management team in 2015. She claimed that its failure to pay her insurance premiums made her health insurance lapse, and her lack of medical care resulted in her cancer going undiagnosed.

The actress settled the case in August 2016 and announced last month that her cancer had gone into remission.