'Star Wars' Han Solo movie loses directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller due to 'creative differences'

It seems everything is not quite awesome on the upcoming "Star Wars" Han Solo spinoff. Directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have left the project.

"Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it's become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we've decided to part ways. A new director will be announced soon," said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, in a statement posted on the official "Star Wars" website.

"Unfortunately, our vision and process weren't aligned with our partners on this project. We normally aren't fans of the phrase 'creative differences' but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew," added Lord and Miller.

The untitled Han Solo film, which stars Alden Ehrenreich as the younger incarnation of the famous smuggler, kicked off principal photography in February.

While not many details are known about the movie, it has been revealed that the story will span six years, following Solo from when he is 18 to age 24. Fans will learn how the young smuggler comes to own the Millennium Falcon, how he befriends Chewbacca and even how he got his name.

The cast of the standalone movie also includes Woody Harrelson ("Zombieland"), Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag"), Emilia Clarke ("Game of Thrones"), Donald Glover ("Atlanta") and Thandie Newton ("Westworld").

Despite Miller's and Lord's departures, the movie is still scheduled for a May 2018 release.