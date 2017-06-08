Taylor Swift's music is returning to all streaming services

Taylor Swift's back catalog will return to all streaming services at midnight, her management team announced Thursday evening.

"In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 Million Albums Worldwide and the RIAA's 100 Million Song Certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight," Team TSwift said via the @taylornation Instagram account.

Swift, currently the world's highest-paid musician, split with Spotify in 2014, around the time she announced her "1989" tour, and threw down with Apple in mid-2015 over its initial decision against paying writers, producers or artists during then-new Apple Music's three-month free trial period. (The result of Swift's open letter to Apple? The company quickly caved.)

In other news, Swift's not-even-a-frenemy Katy Perry just released a new album ...