Matthew Knowles confirms birth of Beyonce and Jay Z's twins

Did you feel it? The sky recently (allegedly) gave way to the ninth and 10th wonders of the world. (Blue Ivy is the eighth, obviously.)

According to reports, Beyonce has finally given birth to a set of twins. While neither the pop culture icon nor her mogul husband, Jay Z, have made public statements about the additions to their family, Beyonce's father did post a confirmation of sorts to his Instagram early Sunday.

"Happy birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad," it reads with the caption "They're here!"