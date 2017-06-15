The Internet thinks Beyoncé had her babies, and here's why

There is not a whole lot of material evidence — none, really — to corroborate the Beyhive's speculation that their beloved Queen Mother, Beyoncé, is now a mother of twins. But they wouldn't be the most committed fans on the Internet if they didn't have their sensors on high alert for the moment any word surfaces confirming the Hive's tiniest new additions have arrived.

So, given that Beyoncé and Jay Z are masters of privacy when they want to be (remember when Beyoncé broke the Internet with a 45-minute visual album that nobody saw coming?), fans have amassed an arsenal of maybe-clues to maybe-verify that the twins' arrival is imminent (or, alternatively, that they've already arrived; the jury's still out on that one).

These claims include, but are not limited to: the spotting of several black Escalade SUVs leaving Beyoncé and Jay Z's neighborhood on Tuesday, supposedly en route to an L.A. hospital; reports that Beyoncé might have (but also might not have) checked into said L.A. hospital; and an Instagram post by her hairstylist, Chuck Amos, in which he wrote, "Hang in there, Mama! You Beyonce!"

So, is Queen B in labor? Have the twins already been brought forth into this world? Does Beyoncé simply want to lie low before she gives birth to two human beings? Unclear.

But whatever's happening, one thing is certain: The Hive is there in solidarity.