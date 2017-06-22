From our archives, here's why you should celebrate Meryl Streep on her birthday today

Meryl Streep, 1980. (Mary Frampton / Los Angeles Times)

Since her breakthrough debut in 1979's "Kramer vs. Kramer," Meryl Streep has made one thing patently clear: She is a force to be reckoned with. Now, in honor of the actress' 68th birthday, we've compiled a brief roundup of the sharpest, pithiest one-liners she has told the Los Angeles Times over the years, complete with staff photos from our archives. If there has been any common thread, it's that Streep has been advocating for women's rights, at almost every opportunity, for more than 30 years.

Streep, right, presenting with Lily Tomlin at the Academy Awards in 2006. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

Streep on equal pay: "We all know what the problem is. There's very little work for women. And when we do work, we get paid much less than our male counterparts." (1990) On "Pretty Woman" and other films of the era: "[From them, one might assume that] the chief occupation of women on Earth was hooking. And I don't mean rugs." (1990)

Streep arrives at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 29, 2017. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

On women behind the scenes, and why they don't push for better representation: "I guess because those women want to make it past the glass ceiling, maybe they think they have to say, 'Do "Die Hard II." Now let me be vice president.'" (1990) On her impressive repertoire of linguistic imitations: "I don't go looking for parts with accents. But I'm drawn to what hits me in the solar plexus. I need to engage on that level, to do roles that have something to say." (1988)

Streep and Jean Dujardin with their Oscars at the 84th Academy Awards Feb. 26, 2012. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

And on her lack of comedic endeavors, pre-1989: "I'm a sucker for the powerful story. I could do the easy thing and not have to go and kill myself each time. I don't know why I do, but it's the way I am." (1988)

Streep with Jack Lemmon and Cloris Leachman at the 1982 Academy Awards ceremony. (Martha Hartnett / Los Angeles Times)

On Sister Aloysius (her character in "Doubt"): "Nuns are easy comedy, so we have made fun of them from Monty Python to Chris Durang, but I think there's something that's confounding to the outside world about women who reject all the things that most women build their entire lives around, which is getting a man, getting a husband and the children and looking good." (2009)

Streep in 1989. (Patrick Downs / Los Angeles Times)

On U.K. backlash to "The Iron Lady," and why people don't want to see Margaret Thatcher's flaws: "[Winston] Churchill could cry once a week, but you can't accept tears from a female president or prime minister because it would be seen as a sign of weakness. It's just a different set of standards." (2011)

Streep speaks at the Democratic National Convention on July 26, 2016. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

On society's conflicted feelings about powerful women, and why they're vilified on screen: "There's a reason it was called 'The Devil Wears Prada.' That's why it was made. If it was 'The Angel at the Head of Vogue Magazine,' no one would go." (2008)

Streep with her husband, Don Gummer, at the 1982 Academy Awards ceremony. (George Rose / Los Angeles Times)