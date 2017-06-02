Thom Yorke responds to criticism of Israel show: 'It’s really upsetting'

Over the last few weeks, a number of artists in Britain and elsewhere signed an open letter urging Radiohead to cancel a planned concert in Tel Aviv.

Those artists -- including Roger Waters, director Ken Loach, author Geoff Dyer and others -- are aligned with the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement that views the Israeli treatment of Palestinians as equivalent to apartheid.

Radiohead singer Thom Yorke responded to the criticism in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

"It’s really upsetting that artists I respect think we are not capable of making a moral decision ourselves after all these years," Yorke said. "They talk down to us and I just find it mind-boggling that they think they have the right to do that.”

Yorke also plans to give a lecture at an Israeli university and said that, to him, the protests implied that "you can’t go talk to other people who want to learn stuff in another country? Really? The one place where you need to be free to express everything you possibly can. You want to tell these people you can’t do that? And you think that’s gonna help?"

"[If] you create division, what do you get?" he added. "You get... Theresa May. You get Netanyahu, you get... Trump. That’s divisive.”

Yorke also said that, in particular, the criticism from Waters, who is a longtime advocate for the BDS movement, had started to complicate his personal relationship with Nigel Godrich, Yorke's longtime producer who worked on Waters' new album.

"Imagine how this has affected me and Nigel’s relationship. Thanks, Roger," he said. "I mean, [Nigel and I are] best mates for life, but it’s like... really?”