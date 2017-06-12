Three things we learned from Katy Perry's weekend live stream, including 'the one that got away'

This weekend while you cleaned the bathroom, checked your bank balance, got a parking ticket, waited an hour for a mediocre brunch, wondered about the future of the country, double-checked your bank balance and/or downed a few bottles of $10 Pinot, the pop star Katy Perry moved into an apartment outfitted with dozens of cameras and live-streamed her every movement. As part of the rollout for her new album, "Witness," which came out Friday, Perry has granted fans access to her world across four nonstop days that started on Thursday evening and will continue until a Monday afternoon performance in Los Angeles. That set will be live-streamed, of course. So far, the multiplatinum pop star has documented moments including a therapy session in which she discussed suicide and Taylor Swift; a conversation with Sia, Mia Moretti and Dita Von Teese; an intimate interview with James Corden about her love life; rehearsals for her afternoon performance; and healthy nights of sleep. What? You haven't seen any of it?? Here are three highlights.

(YouTube)

Katy Perry sometimes wishes she weren't Katy Perry, which is one reason why she cut her hair.

In an emotional live therapy session with Siri Sat Nam Singh, star of the Viceland series "The Therapist," Perry confessed to having suicidal thoughts, wishing she weren't famous and feeling exhausted by her public feud with Taylor Swift. Comparing her confident public persona with the woman born Katheryn Hudson, she said, "I'm very strong as Katy Perry. I'm not as strong as Katheryn Hudson." After being assured by Singh that "Katheryn doesn't have to be strong," the pop star tried to explain: "People talk about my hair, right? And they don't like it, or they wish it was longer. And, like, I so badly want to be Katheryn Hudson that I don't even want to look like Katy Perry anymore." Later in the session, Perry opened up about her falling out with Swift. "I forgive her, and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her," Perry said, adding, "I love her, and I want the best for her -- and I think she’s a fantastic songwriter.” Katy Perry ranked the sexual prowess of her former boyfriends -- and regrets not pursuing Josh Groban.

When late-night host James Corden stopped by to play a game he called "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," Perry, wearing starred and polka-dotted pajamas and matching eye-mask, talked about her love life. The challenge: If she didn't answer straight, Corden would make her eat from a buffet that included scorpions, pigs feet, bird saliva and cow tongue.

Katy Perry and Muffin (YouTube)