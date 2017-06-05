Tom Cruise announces wholly unsurprising name for 'Top Gun' sequel

The upcoming "Top Gun" sequel has a title, and it could not be less inspired.

Tom Cruise revealed in an interview with Access Hollywood on Friday that the upcoming film will be named "Top Gun: Maverick" because of course it will.

Cruise, who played Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the original, spoke about eschewing "Top Gun 2" as an option, saying, "You don't want a number."

Perhaps Cruise is attempting to distance himself and the series from the "Hot Shots!" franchise, a spoof of "Top Gun" that first premiered in 1991, with its sequel, "Hot Shots! Part Deux" released two years later.

Of course, "Top Gun: Maverick" is already a completely different animal, since it will be released more than 30 years after the original.

"It's going to be a competition film, like the first one," Cruise said in the interview, while sharing only sparse information about the project.

Other things that will be similar to the original movie, according to Cruise: tone, style, score, sunglasses.

Cruise declined to reveal any specifics about the plot or who of the original cast might return -- Val Kilmer, for one, has expressed interest publicly -- but he was excited to share other juicy tidbits.

"There's going to be aircraft carriers," Cruise said before sweetening the deal with, "There's going to be jets."

There you go, folks. "Top Gun: Maverick" will definitely have planes.