Tony Bennett to receive 2017 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

The Library of Congress has chosen singer Tony Bennett as the recipient of its 2017 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, awarding it for the first time to a musician better known for interpreting songs written by others than writing his or her own.

“Tony Bennett is one of the most accomplished and beloved artists of our time,” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a statement Tuesday morning.

“His staying power is a testament to the enduring appeal of the Great American Songbook the Gershwins helped write, and his ability to collaborate with new generations of music icons has been a gift to music lovers of all ages,” Hayden said.

Bennett joins a roster of previous honorees including Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, Carole King, Paul McCartney, Willie Nelson, Smokey Robinson, Billy Joel and the team of Burt Bacharach and Hal David.

Bennett, 90, is scheduled to appear in November to receive the award in a ceremony that typically has drawn a bevy of pop music heavyweights who fete each recipient.

“When I was still using the stage name ‘Joe Bari,’ I made a demo record that was a two-sided 78 disc, and one of the sides I recorded was ‘Fascinating Rhythm,’ which was written by George and Ira Gershwin,” Bennett said in the same statement.

“I am very proud that one of the earliest records I ever made was a song written by the Gershwins, as their songwriting mastery was so exceptional,” he said. “To be receiving an award that was named in their honor is one of the greatest thrills of my career.”

The Gershwin Prize honors living musicians “whose lifetime contributions in the field of popular song exemplify the standard of excellence associated with George and Ira Gershwin, by promoting the genre of song as a vehicle of cultural understanding; entertaining and informing audiences; and inspiring new generations,” according to the library’s statement.

Bennett has recorded songs by the Gershwins throughout his decades-long career, right up to last year's "Tony Bennett Celebrates 90." Here's his take on "I Got Rhythm":