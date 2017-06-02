Toxicology results shed more light on Chris Cornell's death

The toxicology findings on the death of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell indicate that the singer had several prescription drugs in his system when he was found hanged in his Detroit hotel room, a report said Friday.

Hours after his May 18 death, the Wayne County medical examiner’s office initially declared that the '90s grunge icon had committed suicide by hanging, which his family has disputed.

According to TMZ, Cornell, 52, had the barbiturates butalbital and lorazepam as well as the decongestant pseudoephedrine in his system when he died.

Four fresh track marks found on Cornell's arms were reportedly a result of medics administering another drug -- naloxone -- which is used to counteract narcotics overdoses, the site said.

Vicky Karayiannis, Cornell's widow, who was the first to realize something was amiss with her husband before bodyguards broke down his hotel room door and found him, contended that his death was accidental. She said she hoped the full toxicology report would clear up "unanswered questions."

Following the report, Karayiannis said in a statement that Cornell "was not himself" before he died.

"After so many years of sobriety, this moment of terrible judgement seems to have completely impaired and altered his state of mind. Something clearly went terribly wrong and my children and I are heartbroken and are devastated that this moment can never be taken back,” she told People in a statement.

“We very much appreciate all of the love we have received during this extremely difficult time and are dedicated to helping others in preventing this type of tragedy," she added.