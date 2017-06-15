Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah get serious about unity following Virginia shooting

After Wednesday’s early morning shooting that wounded multiple people, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), and left the shooter dead, late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah attempted to put the day’s news into perspective.

Colbert began "The Late Show" by condemning the attack.

“Violence of any kind is never justified and is the last refuge of the incompetent,” he said.

Colbert then praised and played the statements made by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca.), who said that “we will use this occasion as one that brings us together and not separates us further,” and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), who expressed that “an attack on one of us is an attack on all of us."

Taking his own advice, Colbert even put aside his usual ribbing to give a hat tip to President Trump.

“Thank you to to the congressional leadership and to the president for responding to this act of terror in a way that gives us hope that no matter our differences, we will always be the United States of America," he said.

Later in the show, “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, who was a guest, was asked by Colbert about the events of the morning. Noah too praised how politicians came together in response to the attack. (Starting about two minutes into the clip below.)