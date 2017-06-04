Watch live: Ariana Grande's 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert

Ariana Grande & Friends: One Love Manchester show today is set to feature Justin Bieber, the Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Katy Perry, Take That, Usher, Robbie Williams and Pharrell Williams.

ABC will air a one-hour highlight special of the concert Sunday night after the NBA Finals, while its companion cable network, Freeform, will air the show in full.

The singer's company, Grandaritour Inc., will donate the net proceeds from the concert to the British Red Cross Society for its Manchester Emergency.

“Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy. So that is what it will continue to do for us. We will continue to honor the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy,” Grande said in an open letter to her fans.

