Where are my stories? James Comey's testimony will preempt network programming Thursday

Regular viewers of daytime talk shows and "The Price Is Right" alike will find their Thursday schedules disrupted as ABC, CBS and NBC carry James Comey's appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee live when it begins at 7 a.m. PDT.

ABC's coverage will be anchored by George Stephanopoulos, while CBS will lean on "CBS This Morning" hosts Gayle King, Charlie Rose and Norah O'Donnell, as well as "Face the Nation" anchor John Dickerson and chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford. On NBC, chief legal correspondent Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt and Chuck Todd will anchor coverage.

The former FBI director's testimony has sparked incredible intrigue, with viewers wanting to know whether President Trump attempted to apply undue influence over the FBI investigation into Russia and the 2016 election.

In a prepared statement given to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, Comey said that the president told him, "I need loyalty, I expect loyalty."

In reaction to Comey's statement, Marc Kasowitz, the president's attorney, released a missive Wednesday afternoon saying that Trump was pleased that Comey had publicly confirmed "that the President was not under investigation in any Russian probe."

"The President feels completely and totally vindicated," he continued. "[The President] is eager to continue to move forward with his agenda."