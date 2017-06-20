ENTERTAINMENT

Who put that mermaid on L.A.'s 10 Freeway? The artists of #binc speak

Carolina A. Miranda
A mermaid sculpture by the art duo Bohemia Incorporated on the 10 Freeway. (Carolina A. Miranda / Los Angeles Times)
A mermaid sculpture by the art duo Bohemia Incorporated on the 10 Freeway. (Carolina A. Miranda / Los Angeles Times)

The first time I saw her, I wasn’t sure if it was a figment of my imagination: a lone mermaid, casually swimming along a retaining wall on the 10 Freeway. But over the last several months, I have come to expect the sight of her on the Westbound 10 in the vicinity of Cheviot Hills — a surreptitiously installed sculpture of a half-human siren beckoning us out of our cars and into cool water.

The mermaid (she has no official title) turns out to be the work of a street art collective known as Bohemia Incorporated. For a couple of years, the group has been illicitly installing three-dimensional sculptures around Los Angeles — in the dead public spaces at freeway intersections and on freeway retaining walls.

Some last for hours (such as one that featured a paint brush and the phrase “Don’t worry I pay taxes”), others run for months (such as the sculpture of a woman taking a selfie on the 5 Freeway in Silver Lake). But the mermaid has been in place for more than two years.

“CalTrans seems to like it,” says one of the members of the two-man team, who asked to remain anonymous because adhering sculptures to freeway walls could be considered vandalism. “They buff that wall regularly and the mermaid is always left untouched. We are grateful to them for that."

