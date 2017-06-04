With $100 million, 'Wonder Woman' is the first female-fronted superhero blockbuster

The summer box office needed a hero after the worst Memorial Day weekend performance in 18 years. This weekend, she came in like a flood, in a way only a wondrous woman can.



Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman” grossed an estimated $100.5 million in the U.S and Canada in its debut weekend. It came in well above analyst projections of $80 million to $90 million and the studio’s more modest expectations of $65 million to $70 million, officially making the feature the first female-fronted superhero blockbuster.



Diana, princess of the Amazons, better known as Wonder Woman, has spent 75 years saving the world in DC comic books and TV shows. She has fought alongside Batman and Superman with her sword and Lasso of Truth. Still, her male counterparts have hogged the big-screen glory. Until now.

With Gal Gadot in the lead role, it can be said that “Wonder Woman” has finally claimed her place in the pantheon of superheroes. And the $150-million production of “Wonder Woman” was directed by a woman, the Emmy-nominated Patty Jenkins, yet another feat in the ongoing conversation about diversity and representation in Hollywood.



Such a performance was anticipated considering the overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics. The flick has a formidable 93% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.



Audiences (52% female; 53% under 35) appear to agree, giving the picture an A CinemaScore.