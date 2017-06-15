Yoko Ono to be credited alongside John Lennon as songwriter of 'Imagine'

It's been 46 years since the release of John Lennon's iconic song "Imagine," and Yoko Ono may finally be receiving the credit she deserves for her part in writing it.

At the National Music Publishers Assn. annual meeting Wednesday, when Ono and son Sean Ono Lennon received the Centennial Song award for "Imagine," it was announced that steps had been taken to officially give Ono songwriting credit.

Before sharing the news, NMPA Chief Executive David Israelite shared a 1980 video clip of Lennon speaking about Ono's contributions to the song.

"There's a lot of pieces in it saying 'imagine this' or 'imagine that,'" Lennon said, referring to Ono's 1964 book "Grapefruit." "I know she helped on a lot of the lyrics, but I wasn't man enough to let her have credit for it. I was still selfish enough and unaware enough to take that contribution without acknowledging it."

He continued: "I was still full of wanting my own space after being in the room with four guys and always having to share everything." The song, he said, "expresses what I learned through being with Yoko and my own feelings on it."

Though the process has been started, Israelite told Variety that there are still potential roadblocks to getting Ono credited. Since a song enters the public domain 70 years after the death of its last surviving creator, Ono would extend the length of time the song generates income for its writers by at least 37 years.

Though in a wheelchair due to a flulike sickness, Ono declared, "This is the best time of my life."