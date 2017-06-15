Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Here's why the Internet thinks Beyoncé had her babies
- L.A. City Hall to honor Adam West with lighting of the Bat-signal
- Rebel Wilson wins defamation lawsuit in Australia
- Los Angeles Film Festival opens big with 'Book of Henry'
- Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah get serious about unity following Virginia shooting
- 'Bachelor in Paradise's' Corinne Olympios speaks about experiencing her 'worst nightmare'
- DeMario Jackson of 'Bachelor in Paradise' says his character has been 'assassinated'
- Judd Apatow and DGA blast Sony plan to release 'clean versions' of films
Yoko Ono to be credited alongside John Lennon as songwriter of 'Imagine'
|Libby Hill
It's been 46 years since the release of John Lennon's iconic song "Imagine," and Yoko Ono may finally be receiving the credit she deserves for her part in writing it.
At the National Music Publishers Assn. annual meeting Wednesday, when Ono and son Sean Ono Lennon received the Centennial Song award for "Imagine," it was announced that steps had been taken to officially give Ono songwriting credit.
Before sharing the news, NMPA Chief Executive David Israelite shared a 1980 video clip of Lennon speaking about Ono's contributions to the song.
"There's a lot of pieces in it saying 'imagine this' or 'imagine that,'" Lennon said, referring to Ono's 1964 book "Grapefruit." "I know she helped on a lot of the lyrics, but I wasn't man enough to let her have credit for it. I was still selfish enough and unaware enough to take that contribution without acknowledging it."
He continued: "I was still full of wanting my own space after being in the room with four guys and always having to share everything." The song, he said, "expresses what I learned through being with Yoko and my own feelings on it."
Though the process has been started, Israelite told Variety that there are still potential roadblocks to getting Ono credited. Since a song enters the public domain 70 years after the death of its last surviving creator, Ono would extend the length of time the song generates income for its writers by at least 37 years.
Though in a wheelchair due to a flulike sickness, Ono declared, "This is the best time of my life."
Though the move to credit Ono on "Imagine" may stick in the craw of those who still cling to the idea that the artist was the reason the Beatles disbanded, Paul McCartney has long been on the record as dispelling those rumors.
"She certainly didn't break the group up, the group was breaking up," he said in a 2012 interview with David Frost.
McCartney added that without Ono, later Lennon songs like "Imagine" may never have existed.
"I don't think he would have done that without Yoko," he said, "so I don't think you can blame her for anything."