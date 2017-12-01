'Big Bang Theory's' Kaley Cuoco engaged to equestrian Karl Cook

“We’re engaged,” she cried, hiding her red face. Apparently in all the excitement, Cuoco didn’t actually say yes until after that, when Cook prompted her to do so during the video.

The CBS star, 32, and professional equestrian, 26, who’ve dated for about two years, shared the emotional news with videos posted on Instagram late Thursday. In the clip, Cuoco is a bawling mess of emotion with a stunning pear-shaped diamond on her finger.

Cook, the son of Intuit software co-founder Scott Cook, faux proposed at a Target earlier this week with a novelty engagement ring, which Cuoco wasn’t thrilled about. He popped the question Thursday during a romantic dinner at home, which was featured on Cuoco’s Instagram stories. He also happened to gash his head on a chandelier during the celebration.

“Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me,” he wrote. “This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for kaley as well.....if she said yes!!!!!”

He later posted a video of them slow-dancing and a close-up of his fiancée’s sizable sparkler.

This will be the second marriage for Cuoco, who wed tennis player Ryan Sweeting in 2013 after three months of dating. She filed for divorce less than two years later.