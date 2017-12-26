Kardashian Christmas cards were like an Advent calendar without little chocolates — or Kylie or Rob

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
|Christie D'Zurilla
After skipping their annual Christmas card last year in the wake of Kim Kardashian being robbed at gunpoint, the Kardashian-Jenner family came back Advent-calendar style for 2017: They dropped 25 cards one at a time on the way to the big day.
What started out as simply a picture of a pile of presents next to a Christmas tree ended with an image of nearly the whole family next to the same tree, with lots of little kids mixed in. Aww.
Each family member treated the one-per-day game differently on social media.
Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kanye West posted none on their Instagram pages, and Kris Jenner mixed the cards in with other posts, for example. But Kim Kardashian went all cards all the time, posting nothing but pictures from the photo shoot — shoots? — for 25 days in a row.
The Kardashian-Jenners explained a few years back that because of their busy schedules, not everyone can make it for a Christmas photo shoot on the same day. The solution? “We pretend that we're always together,” Kim told Ellen DeGeneres in 2012. “The power of cameras and Photoshop.”
Missing for 2017 were Kylie Jenner, which sparked fans’ questions about her reported pregnancy, and Rob Kardashian, whose absence was pretty much par for the course. In recent years he’s not a fan of photos in general, but Khloe helped out Christmas Eve by tweeting a throwback card with him in it: